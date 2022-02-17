news, property, One Agency, House of the Week, REV, property, 27 Stirling Avenue

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday February 17: 27 Stirling Avenue, Orange: Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 27 Stirling Avenue, Orange. Located in the prestigious Wentworth Estate, this highly impressive property is ready for the new owners to move in and start living life to the fullest. Less than 20 years old, 27 Stirling Avenue is a rendered brick home that sits on a generous 935 square metre corner block. The home's modern yet classic style imprints a bold statement as it welcomes you into a truly exceptional home. Like the block itself, the home is very generous in its proportions throughout. The flow throughout the home at once makes you feel comfortable and relaxed, and is highlighted by it's soaring ceilings with architecturally appointed features. All bedrooms are oversized, and all include built-in-robes, while the master suite features a stunning walk-in-robe and luxurious ensuite. The home is perfect for a growing family or for those who regularly entertain friends and guests. The open plan kitchen, living and dining area allow the space to be used to its maximum potential. The stylish kitchen is complete with granite benchtops, modern efficient appliances, a convenient walk-in pantry, and plenty of storage. Built in 2009, the home also has a multi-purpose sitting or media room that could also be used as a home office, and internal laundry with garden access. Both bathrooms are exquisite in detail and offer exposed pebbled detailing features throughout. The private ensuite is generous in size and makes an ideal parents relaxation retreat. The main bath is also large and provides separate toilet, bathroom and vanity areas that allows multiple users at once. The amazing picture windows allow light to fill the home and you are guaranteed to be comfortable all year round, despite Orange's wide range of temperatures, as the property has zoned ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling. Outside the home you will find a private and fully fenced backyard, and a gorgeous paved courtyard with low maintenance established gardens that provides the perfect entertaining area or a place to escape from world. There is also a large, separate 5 metre x 13.5 metre garage complete with remote access and workshop, while the front yard has established trees and benefits from a fully irrigated watering system. Located in an elevated position in Wentworth Estate, the property is close to Wentworth Golf Course, Ploughman's Wetlands, and is less than 10 minutes drive to Orange's vibrant CBD. For family's the home is zoned for Calare Public School and Orange High School. Additional features to 27 Stirling Avenue include window furnishings consisting of dual roller blinds, curtains and plantation shutters, LED downlights throughout, and 2000 litre water tank and 30,000 litre underground tank (approximately).

