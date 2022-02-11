At the Museum

community,

There's lots going on behind the scenes at Orange Regional Museum as we prepare for exciting new exhibitions and a longer-term plan full of great local history and culture. With just five weeks to go on our popular Child's Play exhibition, we're busy researching and organising two great exhibitions to open in time for the Easter school holidays. You've heard of Orange City Council's Future Cities initiatives, but how do our kids imagine the city of the future? You can find out in the upcoming Sydney Living Museums travelling exhibition, How Cities Work. How Cities Work brings to life the best-selling book of the same name, published by Lonely Planet Kids. It was developed in collaboration with the book's illustrator and city fanatic, James Gulliver Hancock, and has taken New South Wales by storm. "This exhibition is a dream project for me. The Busy City interactive wall, with an animated display that responds to touch, is one of my favourites - there's a bit of magic to it," James Gulliver Hancock said. Young visitors will have a chance to touch, play and discover, contributing their own ideas as they step inside the shoes of architects and engineers to design their own buildings of the future, don a hardhat to construct soft-form structures, and explore transport networks and city infrastructure. We're also looking forward to our new foyer display, More than Tea and Scones: 100 years of the Country Women's Association of NSW. Founded in 1922 at a conference for country women held in conjunction with the Sydney Royal Easter Show, the CWA soon spread across New South Wales and Australia, with branches in Orange, Bathurst, Canowindra, Cudal and Millthorpe all established in 1924 and many others across the Central West over the subsequent decades. Prompted by the need to better the appalling conditions for women and children's health in the country, as well as the isolation of many women in rural and regional areas at the time, the CWA has been instrumental in connecting communities, supporting local health, education and welfare initiatives, and advocating across a range of issues of importance to people living in the country. The museum team has had the privilege of meeting many remarkable women from across our region as we learn more about the history of the CWA and the important work that is still carried on in our communities today. Join Orange Regional Museum's mailing list to stay tuned for more about these great new exhibitions and our upcoming programs and events. Orange Regional Museum is open 9am - 4pm daily. Entry is free.

