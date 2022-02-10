news, local-news, COVID, Orange

TWO more people have been admitted to Central Western hospitals overnight, bringing the total to 14 people battling the impacts of COVID-19 across the region. Of these, two people remain in Intensive Care Units. Orange recorded the most case detections in Tuesday's report, where reports identify the death of a man in his 80s from Canowindra. In the latest report to 4pm on Wednesday, February 9, the city clocks the highest number of infections across the region again with 95 positive detections - this is the third day where the Orange Local Government Area sits at the top of the chart for positive COVID-19 cases. The Western NSW Local Health District reports the second-highest figures for the Bathurst LGA, dipping slightly to 63 infections from the prior report's 65. On the back of this number is Dubbo, which also sees a slight fall from 68 to 58 cases. Mid-Western and Parkes areas remain in double-digit territory, recording 39 and 19 respectively, while the Cabonne and Blayney Shires each pick up 17 cases. All of the remaining LGA's across the region each have single-cases on report, according to the latest update. In the same 24-hour update, a total of 364 positive tests are reported - a figure down from the prior 401 - with PCR tests showing 120 positive infections, while reports of Rapid Antigen Testing records 244. Statewide, NSW has recorded 10,130 positive cases in the same 24-hour reporting period, with RAT results showing 5824 and PCR tests recording 4306. Lives lost are now at 24 across the state, with 1795 hospitalisations and 121 cases receiving COVID-19-related treatment in ICU. Rates of vaccination for those aged 16 and over remain unchanged between the end-to-end reports, with 95.5 per cent receiving a single-dose of the vaccine and 94.1 per cent double-dosed, and 45.7 per cent of this demographic are in receipt of an additional booster (or third) shot. Similarly, those aged 12-15 years are at 83.5 per cent for one vaccine dose and 78.7 per cent for two, while 44.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had a first-round of the Pfizer vaccine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-3BXSPrZN8JPQDSArgPjMNmR/060d2026-6ded-44d9-adae-cc7d51df4dbe.JPG/r2_0_949_535_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg