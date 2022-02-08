news, local-news,

A mother living in the south-eastern section of Orange has started a change.org petition to get more child-friendly parks in the city and she would like to see a playground and community garden within walking distance of her area in particular. Emily Thorburn has lived in the Warrendine area of south-east Orange for about 10 years but now she is a mother to 16-month-old daughter Ellie she has noticed an absence of children's playgrounds in the area and other families in the neighbourhood are also keen to have somewhere for their children to play. "[I noticed] that there weren't any playgrounds in the whole south-east corner in particular," she said. "I know there's a lot of young families that have moved into our neighbourhood. "There doesn't seem to bee anything in a walkable radius for anyone in that Warrendine area. She said there are parks on the northern side of Bathurst Road and the closest for her is Elephant Park, about one-and-a-half kilometres away. "It would only need to be something fairly fairly simple," Mrs Thorburn said. "It would be nice if there was something for children of a variety of ages and we also wanted to [include] a community garden." She said she'd like to grow vegetables in the garden to teach children how to plant and grow food while also encouraging healthy eating. Walkability was also important for families that don't have access to a car as well as for health and to reduce the impact on the environment. Mrs Thorburn suggested a small space at the corner of Warrendine Street and Endsleigh Avenue on the eastern side of the railway line could be transformed into a small playground and community garden but mayor Jason Hamling said it's not possible in that exact area. "While the small area of land at the corner of Endsleigh Ave and Warrendine Street is actually classified as a road reserve, there is space in the nearby Ridley Oval which could be considered for a new playground in the area of East Orange," Cr Hamiling said. However, he said there are other areas that could be suitable for a playground and Orange City council has projects underway this year that will increase the number of playgrounds in Orange from 37 to 40. "Since 2018, council has significantly increased the amount of funding being allocated to constructing new, upgrading and renewing play spaces - completing 10 playground projects including five in new locations and five renewing/upgrading existing play spaces. Since 2018, Council has significantly increased the amount of funding being allocated to constructing new, upgrading and renewing play spaces - completing 10 playground projects including 5 in new locations and 5 renewing/upgrading existing play spaces. These have included: These new projects included $85,000 at Sir Jack Brabham Park in 2019, $35,000 on accessible swings at Lake Canobolas in 2020, $85,000 for Nelson Park, $90,000 for Jaeger Reserve and $95,000 for an unnamed park in Newport Street all in 2021. There was also a $70,000 extension for Lady Dorothy Cutler Playground in 2021, a $60,000 renewal of Margaret Stevenson Park in 2020, a $35,000 swing renewal at Cook Park in 2020, a $32,000 extension at the Stirling Park Playground in 2019, and $15,000 for the Esso Park hammock swing addition. Cr Hamling said the new projects to be completed this financial year include $100,000 for Matthews Park, $70,000 for Larance Park, $85,000 for Sullivan Circuit Reserve, and $170,000 for a district level playground at Glenroi Oval. He said there is also $80,000 for renewal of Sir Neville Howse Park. Cr Hamling said this spending doesn't include park furniture and tree planting. "Council is always interested to hear feedback from the community," he said. "We're now in the midst of the Community Strategic Plan conversation and I encourage residents to take the opportunity to contribute their thoughts about playgrounds or any other topic." He said people can also make suggestions online at YourSay Orange or attend one of the face-to-face consultations which start later this month. The change.org petition Warrendine Community Garden & Playground had 159 signatures on Tuesday afternoon with a goal of reaching 200 before Mrs Thorburn presents it to the council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/8fae9a84-5dad-4da2-84c9-f44747ba839d.JPG/r0_54_5568_3200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg