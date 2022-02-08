news, local-news,

WHEN Sydney-based artist Liz Shreeve saw the Woolworth's building wall facing Anson Street, her heart fluttered. As a former scientist and now an artist interested in the observation of light and its interpretation on different objects Ms Shreeve said the grey coloured wall that failed to interest other artists was perfect for her creation 'Interrupted Spectrum'. The idea behind the mural is the graduation of colour as pedestrians walk along Anson Street. "It was quite an elegant colour [originally] but maybe a little bit dull for this street and it was great to bring some colour and some sort of joy, it's what I get, joy from seeing that colour and I'm just hoping that people walking past and on the other side of the street experience that as well," she said. The latest instalment in Orange City Council's three-year FutureCity Public Art project, Ms Shreeve's work is the second in Anson Street and is designed to encourage foot traffic into the city centre as part of the plan to revitalise it. Ms Shreeve, from Marrickville, said the Woolworth's wall, with its inbuilt columns, was perfect for her style of work. "When I saw this as a possibility for a site for an artwork my heart just fluttered. It was exactly what I wanted. Others just looked at it and said 'too hard' but it was perfect for me." "I think that as a scientist one of the most important things you do is observe and that's something that is very important with art, just observing things. "Scientific method is just so similar to the processes in art, for me anyway. It's about trying something, seeing if it works and trying again when it doesn't and so on." The work, which was painted by Murray's Painting, has 45 pillars and therefore 45 colours. Ms Shreeve said the reaction to her work as been on the whole, positive. "It's been lovely, [passers-by] been talking to me, saying things like "it's about time this place was brightened up'." The public art project is funded by the NSW Government Infrastructure Grants Program and by Orange City Council under the Future City initiative. Orange Mayor Jason Hamling welcomed the latest mural. "There was a real buzz of reaction when the first of the murals appeared," Cr Jason Hamling said. "It's great that the CBD upgrade can be about so much more than better roads and footpaths in the centre of Orange, as important as that is." " Orange Regional Gallery director Bradley Hammond said the new mural will be another key element of the Public Art project. "The Future City Public Art project invites people to become more aware of the civic spaces around us and see them in a fresh and engaging way," Mr Hammond said. "Liz Shreeve's work uses the existing geometries of the well-known Woolworths building, which were previously painted grey, and brings them to life with an array of vivid colours that move along the colour spectrum as we walk or drive by." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/b392fe63-50a9-48e9-80ff-394ede3bcef1.jpg/r529_738_4032_2717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg