news, local-news, COVID, Orange

Seventeen people remain in hospitals around the Western NSW Local Health District battling COVID-19, with two of those remaining in Intensive Care Units. Orange recorded the most case detections in Monday's report, however the yo-yo trend of case numbers continued in the latest report to 4pm on February 7. The city's cases dipped when compared to other Local Government Areas - which have all picked-up positive cases in the last 24-hour-period - dropping slightly from 60 infections to 54. The highest number of positive detections of COVID-19 are reported for the Dubbo LGA with 80 infections from the prior report's 56, followed by a rise from 40 to 56 in Bathurst. Mid-Western and Parkes areas remain in the double-digit territory, while the Blayney Shire shot from five to 20 cases overnight. All of the remaining LGA's across the region have single-cases on report, according to the Western NSW Local Health District health update. Western NSW LHD also reports 74 positive PCR tests and 264 infections detected via Rapid Antigen Testing, figures for the hours leading to 4pm on Monday, February 7. Statewide, NSW has recorded 9690 positive cases in the 24-hour reporting period leading to 4pm on Monday. This figure rises from the report prior, exceeding another 2000 new infections. Of these, Rapid Antigen Testing results showed 6810, with PCR tests recording 2880. Lives lost are at 18 in this latest reporting period, with 2068 hospitalisations and 132 cases receiving virus-related treatment in ICU. Rates of vaccination for those aged 16 and over remain unchanged between the end-to-end reports, with 95.5 per cent receiving a single-dose of the vaccine and 94.1 per cent double-dosed, and 44 per cent of this demographic are in receipt of an additional booster (or third) shot. Similarly, those aged 12-15 years are at 83.4 per cent for one vaccine dose and 78.6 per cent for two, while 43.1 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had a first-round vaccine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/55356c1e-df55-4e67-82a8-dcdf19158f5c.JPG/r2_99_5565_3242_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg