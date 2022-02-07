Norman Cran caught driving in Orange despite being disqualified until 2024.
A man whose driver's licence was disqualified until November 25, 2024, has been convicted in Orange Local Court of breaching the driving ban.
Norman Victor Cran, 44, of Sampson Street, was disqualified from driving following a drink-driving conviction in 2019 and remains disqualified and his licence officially expired in June 2020.
He could have renewed his licence had he entered the interlock program by having an interlock device installed in his vehicle.
However, on November 20, 2021, police saw him driving a Ford sedan on Adina Crescent and he was stopped for a random breath test that he passed but the driving disqualification was discovered.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Cran in his absence. Mr Day fined him $550 and disqualified him from obtaining a driver's licence for six months. The offence was deemed to be second offence.
