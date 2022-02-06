news, local-news,

Two drivers have been convicted in Orange Local Court of mid-range drink-driving. Robert David Dowling, 32, of Spring Creek, was stopped due to the manner of his driving while Harry Michael Jones, 22, of Lisbon Circuit had been seen briskly walking away from his vehicle, which had open alcohol cans inside. Dowling returned a reading almost three times the legal limit after he was stopped for a random breath test on October 21. According to police, Dowling was driving west on Lone Pine Avenue at 1.55pm when the manner of his driving attracted the attention of police. The police caught up to him on Adina Crescent and watched him drive through the Nioka Place cul-de-sac before turning onto Glenroi Avenue again and driving back towards Lone Pine Avenue and Leumeah Road. Police stopped him near the Leumeah Road intersection for a breath test. He returned a positive reading and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for a breath analysis which returned to reading of 0.130. Dowling's driver's licence was immediately suspended due to the mid-range reading. Magistrate David Day took that driving suspension into account when he sentenced Dowling. He fined Dowling $110 and gave him a month driving disqualification, and a 12-month interlock order. Mr Day also sentenced Jones who, according to police, was seen driving a silver ute into the McDonald's car park at 8.08am on December 5. However, when the police arrived Jones briskly walked away from the vehicle but they could not stop him because they were also trying to stop two other occupants from the ute. Police saw several opened cans of alcohol in the vehicle as well as a mobile phone and wallet in the driver's door pocket. Inside the wallet was Jones' P2 driver's licence. Police accessed CCTV which confirmed their suspicion that he was the driver. Other police found Jones walking about 800 metres away and spoke to him. He was arrested for a breath test and returned a positive detection for alcohol and was taken to Orange Police Station where a breath analysis returned a mid-range reading of 0.083. His driver's licence was also suspended on the spot. Solicitor Joshua Pigott said the loss his Jones' driver's licence has had an impact on an apprenticeship Jones has been doing as a plasterer and he's had to rely on other people to get to and from work. Mr Day said Jones' offence was towards the bottom of the mid range. He fined Jones $880 and he took into account the licence suspension and reduced the driving disqualification to two months. He also place Jones on a 12-month interlock order. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

