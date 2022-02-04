A little time out from COVID is what we all need

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The recent Orange Theatre Company production of Mamma Mia! was remarkable in so many ways. The cast was fantastic, the music was excellent and the staging and execution was wonderful. Of course it was a long time coming with performances postponed more than once thanks to COVID. Due to these postponements some cast members were forced to bow out and be replaced. However once the performance was given the greenlight, the joy and excitement of the cast was palpable as they gave each and every performance their very best. Audiences tapped their feet with joy too and despite their masks and the now-unusual feeling of sitting in a group setting with strangers, people loved Mamma Mia! For some people it was the first time they had returned to the theatre in more than a year. There are no doubt many people who stayed home in an effort to avoid close contact with others and that's understandable. For those of us who did venture back to the theatre after a long absence, it was a chance to remember what it feels like to enjoy the things we once took for granted.