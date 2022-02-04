coronavirus,

Three people remain in intensive care battling COVID-19 across the Western NSW Local Health District amid a pleasing drop in hospitalisations across the region. Down from 26 the day before and at its lowest point since January 12, there are 21 people battling the impact of the virus in hospital wards in the health district. Based on figures from the latest NSW Health report gathered in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, the dip in numbers is one replicated across the state. While deaths remain in the 30s - there have been 31 lives lost in the last 24 hours - there are 2494 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 160 in ICU in NSW. Hospitalisation numbers are down on the previous day, when 2578 patients were being cared for while ICU numbers remain steady on Thursday's numbers. Case numbers-wise, there were 65 new cases in Orange, while the Local Government Areas of Cabonne and Blayney recorded 21 and 10 new cases respectively in the last 24-hour report. Major centres like Dubbo (77) and (Bathurst (70) contributed to the bulk of the Western NSW LHD's 445 new COVID-19 cases. Breaking down those positive results, there were 232 positive PCR test results and 213 positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) submitted on the Service NSW app. Across NSW, there were 10,698 new COVID-19 cases. Of the new cases, 6122 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4576 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, while 42.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 41.6 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

