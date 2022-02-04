news, local-news,

Orange residents are being asked to be patient as staff shortages disrupt Orange City Council's weekly bin collections. Council's waste contractor JR Richards says it is bringing in staff from other wings of its business as well as from labour hire companies due to a labour shortage caused by the pandemic. JR Richards Chief Operating Officer, Domestic, Matt Hogan says this is likely to cause some delays to usual services. "With new staff taking on unfamiliar weekly bin collection routes, it's expected it will take longer for the routine bin collections to happen," he said. "JR Richards is doing its best to make sure any delays are kept to an absolute minimum. "JR Richards will be keeping the council up to date as changes happen and asks that residents monitor council's Facebook page for any service announcements." Council says residents should leave their bin on the kerbside if it has been missed, as collection might not happen until later in the evening. Yellow recycling bin collections may extend through to the weekend. Orange Mayor Jason Hamling has asked the Orange community to be patient with the potential delays. "Staff shortages are being felt across the whole community and it's making us realise the worth of many services that we simply take for granted," Cr Hamling said "The Orange community has done well dealing with these wider impacts and I'm sure they'll continue to be patient as we work through it together when it comes to how we deal with waste. "Your bins will be picked up, but in some cases will take longer than usual." The delay on weekly bin pick ups follows an announcement from the council last week that there may also be delays to its annual bulky waste collection. After originally asking residents to sort their bulky waste into three piles so that materials such as mattresses and e-waste could be collected separately by three separate trucks, council said all bulky waste, except for fridges, would be collected at the one time by a single truck due to the labour shortage. The bulky waste collection began this week and will happen gradually over the coming weeks. Residents east of Anson Street should make sure they put out their bulky waste by Sunday February 13. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

