ORANGE'S Heifer Station Wines and Byng Street Boutique Hotel have put a tough year behind them to win gold at the NSW Tourism Awards. Presented by the state's peak tourism body, the NSW Tourism Industry Council, the awards were announced on Thursday night via a virtual ceremony which was broadcast live to more than 600 industry guests across the state. Heifer Station Wines won its gong in the tourism wineries, distilleries and breweries category, from Courabyra Wines at Tumbarumba with bronze going to Cape Byron Distillery and McLeods Shoot. Byng Street Boutique Hotel won the 4 to 4.5 star accommodation gold medal from Blueys Motel at Bluey's Beach and The Entrance Ibis Styles. As well as two gold medallists, Orange scored a bronze medal in the tourism marketing and campaigns category, with Orange 360 successful, while Nicole Farrell's Country Food Trails was also highly commended in the new tourism business category. Heifer Station's Michelle Stivens, who owns the winery with husband Phillip, was thrilled with the award. "To say we're proud to still be at the top our game, especially after the last two years, is a huge understatement," she said. "It's been an extremely challenging period, not just for us but for our fellow Orange region operators and the wider tourism industry. "We are just so grateful for the hard work of our team, the support of our peers and local tourism industry, and of course our customers, who kept us busy and motivated in even the darkest days of the pandemic." Byng Street Boutique Hotel owners, Thomas and Kristen Nock, who opened after the drought in 2019 only to be hit by the pandemic, were grateful to be recognised by their industry. "We are really proud of our achievements, particularly overcoming the challenges of being a new small business in the current environment," Mrs Nock said. "We had a clear vision of the business we wanted to create and it is immensely gratifying when our guests respond so positively." The Nocks also acknowledged their team members, past and present. "They have joined us on our journey and have delivered exceptional service to our wonderful guests." Orange360 General Manager Caddie Marshall said having four finalists on Thursday evening was a testament to the Orange region's strength as a tourism destination. All state winners including, Heifer Station and Byng Street Boutique Hotel, will now go on to represent NSW at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards to be held on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, on March 18. "The NSW Tourism Awards are a celebration of the outstanding resilience and innovative spirit demonstrated by our magnificent industry over the past two years," said NSW Tourism Industry Council Executive Manager, Greg Binskin.

