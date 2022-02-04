community,

Each year during the month of February, people and communities celebrate the role and value of wetlands in countries all around the world. This global event is launched on February 2, World Wetlands Day, and signals a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands in contributing to biodiversity, and the significant role they play in mitigation of climate change and availability of fresh water. Wetlands, such as floodplains, rivers, lakes and swamps, function like sponges, absorbing and storing excess rainfall and reducing flood surges. During dry seasons in arid regions, wetlands release stored water, delaying the onset of droughts and minimising water shortages. Wetlands also provide vital resources for people and wildlife in times of drought. The 2022 global campaign, with the theme, Wetlands Action for People and Nature, aims to mobilise investments and actions to save the world's wetlands and restore those we have already lost. It is a call for action to overcome the climate and biodiversity crises, this campaign seeks to raise awareness of their importance for regulating our climate, reversing biodiversity risk and ensuring a sustainable future for people and nature. Wetlands are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including changes in rainfall, temperature, sea levels and extreme weather events. As temperatures rise, rainfall patterns change, evapotranspiration increases and water regimes are altered. Many permanent wetlands are likely to become seasonal and seasonal wetlands ephemeral. Climate change impacts are likely to interact with existing land use. Wetlands already subject to impacts from water regulation and extraction, agricultural land clearing and urban and industrial and development, are less resilient and more likely to be significantly affected. Important wetlands of NSW inland river floodplains are under threat from proposed infrastructure upgrades to major dams and weirs. However, wetlands can play an important role in our responses to a changing climate, through capturing and storing carbon to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and through moderating the impact of hazards such as flooding, storm surge and sea level rise. The role of wetlands in capturing and storing carbon is often underestimated. Wetlands are among the most effective carbon sinks on earth. Our wetlands must be valued, managed, restored and loved. For more visit: www.eccoorange.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/578edfb4-86bd-4c6f-8272-a886286fd591.jpeg/r0_151_2016_1290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg