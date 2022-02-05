news, local-news, Festival of Small Halls, FOSH, JAM, Orange, Juzzie Smith, Karen Lee Andrews, The Bonyard Tango

UP for the bluesy/folk sounds of the harmonica, soul vocalist oceanic vibes, and a dark country edge mixed with a southern, punk folk attitude? Well, this summer's tour of jamming in tiny halls may just be the ideal concert for you. Thrilling its audiences with a variety of musical styles is the aim of the game for Festival of Small Halls (FOSH) crowd-goers, where musicians from Byron Bay and the East Coast will meet to 'JAM' in Orange this year, with the city's own talented trio band. Hosted by Just Add Music (JAM) Orange, the NSW government-supported 2022 FOSH Summer Tour will paint the walls of 20 small halls from February 9 to March 6, with The Bloomfield Hall its fifteenth stop on Sunday, February 27 - and it'll boast a range of eclectic tunes during its three-hour concert. Featuring one-man-band, Juzzie Smith from Byron, he'll be joined by blues/soul singer and guitarist, Karen Lee Andrews. "Juzzie Smith is a ridiculously talented one-man band; he is a true musical virtuoso with a style that is bluesy/folk mixed into a groove," the event's publicity release read. "[And] Karen Lee Andrews is in possession of a unique sense of artistic purpose; her songcraft is built on a thorough knowledge of blues, gospel and soul music, and motored by an undeniable hunger to connect." The pair of accomplished musicians will also join concert-forces with 'high energy' trio from Orange's very own backyard, Tony Mansfield, Zoe Newman and Ben Lander of The Boneyard Tango. "[The Boneyard Tango's] repertoire revolves around a dark country or southern gothic americana sound, drawing influences from bluegrass, rockabilly and blues with a punk folk attitude," the release continued. "The musical sound is dynamic, lively, and irrepressible - your feet will be tapping, and you'll have a spontaneous desire to move to the rhythm of this rootsy high energy band." Kicking off from 7pm until late at Forest Road's Bloomfield Hall, food and refreshments will be flowing on the night, with $30 tickets available from Summer Street's Landers Music in Orange. Online tickets to the event can also be booked directly through www.festivalofsmallhalls.com.

