Artists are at the centre of everything we do at Orange Regional Gallery. Our exhibitions and events support our artists as they produce new and innovative works. We also aim to provide local and visiting audiences with meaningful connections to the art they produce. As I see it, the gallery should strike the right balance between supporting and nurturing the practice of artists from our region, while also bringing the best in state, national and international (watch this space) art to our cultural precinct. Over the coming two years the gallery will be featuring exhibitions by a host of artists who are creating excellent artwork in the central west. Our annual open community exhibition for all artists in the central west, 'Here/Now' will return in October this year. Guidelines and details on how to participate will be released in the coming weeks. We are also presenting a group exhibition in July of regional artists in partnership with the Corridor Project-an amazing artist residency near Wyangala Dam. Central west artists Rhonda Campbell, Ada Clark, Martin Coyte, Jaq Davies, Sonny Day and Biddy Maroney of WBYK, Harrie Fasher, Ikuko Fujisawa, Derek Whitehead, Ingrid Morley, Luke Sciberras, David Serisier and Nicole Welch will all be presenting one-person exhibitions over the next couple of years, with much more to come. Within that list there are local artists who have never exhibited before in a public gallery, alongside established and well-known artists; and we're looking forward to welcoming them all. 'Jaq Davies: Marks in Time' opened last week and is currently installed in the newly refurbished Gregson and Maria Edwards Gallery, and this weekend we're looking forward to opening 'Ada Clark: Hope, Colour, Vitality' upstairs in the Mary Turner Gallery. Ada Clark's vibrant gouache and oil paintings are emotional interpretations of the landscape through which she aims to offer hope, colour and vitality as antidotes to 'darkness and depression.' Since arriving in the nearby village of Millthorpe in 1994, Ada has been working 'en plein air' (outdoors on location) around the Central West, responding directly to shifts in light and season. Clark's approach favours the distinctive Fauvist qualities of using bright emotive colours, simple shapes and painterly mark-making, inviting us to experience the landscapes across the region in a fresh and vital way. Now in her 90s, Ada Clark has been working as an artist for nearly 60 years, and the Gallery is delighted to acknowledge her extraordinary contribution to the artistic life of the Central West. Join us for a drink and Ada Clark's floortalk at 4.30pm today (Saturday 5 February), followed by the opening. The exhibition runs until March 6. Details on the Orange Regional Gallery's website: www.orange.nsw.gov.au/gallery. As a cultural facility of Orange City Council, entry is always FREE.

