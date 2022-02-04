news, local-news,

An Orange-based oncologist is backing the Cancer Council as it calls on the federal government to improve access to cancer care in regional areas. Friday is World Cancer Day and the call has been made in line with this year's theme, 'close the gap'. Associate Professor Dr Rob Zielinski is an oncologist at Central West Cancer Care Centre that's based in Orange but treats patients from across the Central West. Some of those patients rely on access to telehealth services because they live in rural and regional areas away from regional cities. "As more people make the move to live regionally, there is more demand for better access to care," Dr Zielinski said. "Thanks to telehealth, I have patients who are now able to undertake a post-operative review via video with a surgeon that will save them from having to undertake a 500 kilometre round trip for a 10-minute appointment. "Greater access to services such as telehealth can give people affected by cancer more choice in their treatment, more convenience, and give them and their carers timely access to essential care at home." The call for more services includes introducing telehealth to support access to specialist allied health, such as physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, and supportive care services such as financial and practical assistance, from within local communities. Cancer Council Western NSW community lead Ricky Puata is also based in Orange. "We believe that all Australians, regardless of where they live or receive cancer treatment, should have equal access to cancer care," he said "From support groups, and communities like Cancer Connect, to practical assistance like travel and accommodation, financial support, and wig services, we are here to provide people with the support they need, whenever they need it." Cancer Council Australia CEO Dr Tanya Buchanan said cancer outcomes in Australia are among the best in the world, but that these are not experienced equally across the country. "All Australians, regardless of where they live or receive treatment, should expect high quality cancer care, information and support, yet data shows that those living in rural or remote areas of the country face an increased risk of dying within five years of cancer, compared to those living in urban areas," she said. "We need greater support for those living in regional areas when it comes to cancer navigation systems and care, to ensure that everyone has access to information, resources and care that can provide them the best cancer outcomes." The calls come as new data reveals the divide between regional and metro areas when it comes to accessing cancer care. The Cancer Council has cited 2021 data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics saying 66,300 people moved from cities to regional and rural areas due to the repercussions of COVID-19. It has also cited consumer research by YouGov that shows people living in regional areas are feeling the geographical divide when it comes to provision of cancer treatment. According to the Cancer Council more than one in four Australians living in regional areas believe that access to cancer care is not equal among everyone, but nine in 10 Australians are in support of measures to ensure equal access to cancer care, regardless of location. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

