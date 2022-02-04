news, local-news,

The Carcoar Dam recreation area has been chock-a-block full of tourists and locals this summer all enjoying the overflowing dam and trying their hand at some freshwater angling. Blayney's fishing master Tom Williams has a few spots around the district that not even the KGB could get from him, but he's enthusiastic about what he's been hearing about Carcoar dam. "I've been hearing from a lot of locals about some good sized trout being caught here," he said. What also excites Mr Williams is that in just under two months over 25,000 fingerlings have been added to the dam. "Just before Christmas there were 15,000 Murray Cod fingerlings added to the dam and this week we had 10,000 brown trout added as well," he said. Local angler Zackery Riley had just waded out of the dam, after setting two shrimp traps to catch bait, when the Gaden Hatchery truck arrived with a tank brimful of five centimetre long fingerlings. Paid for by fishing licence fees and bred in Jindabyne, the trout's last drop off point was Chifley Dam. The Murray Cod came from the Narrandera fishery. Zackery was invited to help transfer the fingerlings into the dam via a bucket. "That feels really weird," he said as the writhing trout surrounded his bare feet. Undeterred he continued on assisting the crew top up the dam and one day hoped to catch one. "I've been getting some good redfin out here and they were big enough to eat," he said. "The redfin put up a really good fight and it would be great to catch one of these once they're big enough. I hope the redfin won't get them before I do." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/08d7aae3-c46f-42a4-be7f-43003357a663.jpg/r3_253_5998_3640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg