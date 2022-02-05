news, local-news,

On February 17, it will be 158 years since the bush poet Banjo Paterson was born in Orange, and once again, his birthday will be marked with a week full of celebratory poetry and storytelling. The Banjo Paterson Poetry Festival will run from February 12-20, paying tribute to the legacy of one of Australia's most famous bush poets. Events are planned for Orange and surrounding villages, kicking off with a morning at the ruins of the Banjo Paterson Family Homestead on Buckinbah Station on February 12. There, visitors can hear the story of Buckinbah from before the times of Paterson, and be part of the launch of 'AB 'Banjo' Paterson, a reprint of a book printed in 1963 by Clement Semmler, an authority on Banjo Paterson. The annual Molong Poetry Brawl, judged this year by National Champion Bush Poet Robyn Sykes, is also back this year on the festival's opening day. Other highlights include a Poets Brunch 'n' Lunch at Yeoval on February 13 and Brekky and Poetry on the Pavers at South Court Orange from 7.30am - 9.90am on February 14, 15, 17 and 18, featuring entertainment from local youth and walk-up poets, and a barbecue breakfast from Rotary Orange. "There is literally something for everyone to enjoy during the festival this year," Rotary Club of Orange Director Public Relations Meghan Hibbert said. "Brekky, brunches, lunches, and teas; dinners, wine, picnics, and markets - we have it all. "There are events in town, at Yeoval, Molong, Stuart Town, and out at the wineries; but I'm especially looking forward to the Youth Poetry competition at the Orange Conservatorium of Music on February 19; it's so exciting to experience the incredible talent of young people here in the Central West." Festival Chair Len Banks said the full program was available at the Orange 360 website which will be updated as the festival approaches. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/5edcceba-1d4a-4e65-a323-808d5e287316_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg