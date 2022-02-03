news, local-news,

A man has been charged following a confrontation with police Forbes last year, as a critical incident investigation continues. Officers from Central West Police District attended Calarie Road, Forbes, shortly after 3am on Monday, December 27, in pursuit of a ute that had been reported stolen. At Daroobalgie Road, the ute stopped, and the driver exited the vehicle, pursued by police on foot. At this time, a second vehicle allegedly drove at police before police discharged their firearm. A 16-year-old boy suffered a wound to his left calf and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition. He has since been released from hospital. So far during the investigation, three teens - all aged 16 - were charged and remain before the courts. Following further inquiries, an 18-year-old man was arrested outside Forbes Police Station about 1pm on Tuesday, February 1. He was taken to Parkes Police Station and charged with taking and driving a conveyance without consent of the owner, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, driving recklessly/furiously or at speed in a dangerous manner, police pursuit, and driving while unlicensed. The man appeared at Parkes Local Court on Wednesday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at Parkes Local Court on Monday, February 7. A critical incident team from Orana Mid-West Police District is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm. That investigation will be subject to independent review. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/a90f03d3-c347-4efd-9e78-d70f3a377e61.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg