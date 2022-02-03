news, local-news,

A high-range drink-driver who crashed into a tree while his licence was suspended for medical purposes has faced Orange Local Court. Gary Wilfred Chambers, 62, of Courallie Drive, was driving west on Matthews Avenue at 5pm on July 27, 2021, on the day of the crash. According to police he drove through the roundabout at the Matthews Avenue and Hill Street intersection but crossed the divided road, entered the oncoming lane before mounting the gutter. He drove about 20 metres along the nature strip before hitting a tree and its guard. Police who arrived at the scene said the impact of the crash caused the tree to break at its base and the metal tree guard was uprooted from the ground. The car also spun 90 degrees after the crash and stopped with the tree guard lodged under the vehicle. The car also sustained significant damage to the bonnet and a front wheel arch. Chambers was still in the driver's seat when the police arrived. He had blood coming from his mouth and the police believed he hit his head on the steering wheel. When he was asked what happened he said he blacked out and couldn't remember what happened but he thought he'd experienced a medical episode - a seizure. The crash happened in daylight and police noticed there were no brake marks or skid marks on the road in the lead up to the crash. While they were speaking to Chambers they noticed he was slurring his words and he had bloodshot eyes. They could also smell alcohol on his breath. When police asked if he'd been drinking he said he had not but he told paramedics who assessed his injuries that he had consumed port before the crash. A blood sample taken at Orange hospital returned a high-range blood alcohol reading of 0.216. According to police, his licence was suspended in 2020 for medical reasons following a previous motor vehicle crash. He also had a prior mid-range drink-driving offence from 2018 and a low-range offence in 2007 that he was not convicted for. Chambers pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court to high-rage drink-driving. Magistrate David Day said Chambers had crossed the custodial threshold. Mr Day placed him on a seven-month community-based custodial sentence by way of an intensive correction order. He also disqualified Chamber's from obtaining a driver's licence for 12 months and he placed him on a 48-month interlock order for the drink-driving. He also placed Chambers on a 12-month community corrections order and a six-month driving disqualification for driving while his licence was suspended. Mr Day also ordered Chambers to abstain from alcohol for six months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/3e9d1556-5efc-44dc-8b20-259d3e776f7e.jpg/r0_148_5616_3321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg