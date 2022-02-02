news, local-news,

The Bells Line of Road remained closed into the evening following a head-on crash involving a school bus and a truck on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to Chifley Road near the start of the Bells Line of Road at Dargan, 10 kilometres east of Lithgow, about 4.20pm on Wednesday. The school bus was returning to Lithgow after dropping off all students when it and an eastbound light truck collided. The driver of the truck, a man believed to be aged in his 40s from the Hunter region, was trapped within the truck for about an hour before being released by emergency personnel. He was treated at the scene for severe head and internal injuries before being airlifted to a Sydney hospital. The driver of the bus, a 59-year-old Lithgow man, has suffered suspected leg fractures and has been taken to hospital by road ambulance. The road remains closed, as of 8pm with detectives from Bathurst and forensic officers examining the scene. Diversions are in place via the Darling Causeway but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. It's expected the road will be closed for some hours. Motorists should check www.livetraffic.com for updates. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Lithgow Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/eff38c08-ab71-442e-a6d1-01d1f5a73110.jpg/r3_0_1138_641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg