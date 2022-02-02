news, local-news,

Lifeline volunteers and staff have a brighter more welcoming space to make a coffee or a meal due to recent funding. They will also benefit from new headsets and comfortable chairs that were purchased with two federal government grants that totalled $15,000. It included, $10,000 through the Stronger Communities Program for the kitchen renovation in Orange. Lifeline Central West CEO Stephanie Robinson said the old kitchen was bright pink. "It also had carpet and it was very dark," she said. "Dark [and] dingy isn't very helpful [with the work] that we do. We run to 2am some nights now and we operate seven days a week so we did find we needed to do a bit of an upgrade." To brighten the space the kitchen renovation included a skylight, the carpet was replaced with tiles, new bench tops were installed and a new dishwasher, fridge and an outdoor table and seating set was also purchased. Ms Robinson said having a coffee machine and a freezer full of goods is also helpful for the crisis support workers who work late into the night and cannot leave the building during their shift. She said the outdoor table and chairs is also helpful for face-to-face counselling. "We are doing a lot more face-to-face stuff and response stuff," Ms Robinson said. In addition to the kitchen funds, Lifeline Central West also received a $5000 Volunteer Grant that enabled the purchase of new headsets, computer equipment and new chairs for volunteers in phone rooms across the Orange and Bathurst offices. Ms Robinson said the funding provisions have come at a busy time for the counselling. She said she thought the highest number of calls would be received at the height of the pandemic but instead the height of calls was on New Years Eve and New Years Day when 3700 calls were received across Australia. She said she believed that higher number of calls was largely due to people feeling relief at the thought that 2021 was over but then realising that didn't change anything and we are still struggling with the same issues. She said the Central West branch receives about 6000 calls a month. There are eight full-time workers currently in Orange and Ms Robinson said there are 40 to 42 crisis supporters, two financial counsellors, a gambling help coordinator and full-time face-to-face counsellors. The calls used to be answered by people within the same area but Ms Robinson said that's no longer the case. "Nationally all the calls come over a black box and they get distributed to everyone." Ms Robinson said by distributing the calls from a central hub it reduces the chance of the people knowing each other when the call is answered. She said the current situation has also broadened the spectrum of people who call. "We went straight out of drought into fires into COVID," she said. "We've had business owners who have always been very strong in business and mental health who have been [challenged] in what they can cope with. It's really opened people's eyes." Ms Robinson said Lifeline also wasn't only for people who are struggling with mental illness but for people who are lonely or stressed and said for some people it can be like releasing a pressure valve. "It's really just for anyone who just needs someone to talk to." Member for Calare Andrew Gee said the funding would help the staff and volunteers carry out their lifesaving and life changing roles. "At 2am [seven] days a week, the lights are still on at Lifeline Central West in Orange, with volunteers and staff answering calls and providing crisis support to those in need," he said. He said it was terrific volunteers who are working into the early hours of the morning have somewhere they can take a break and relax a bit. "My observation is that being a Lifeline volunteer, it's a big reponsibility and the volunteers provide comfort and save lives and it takes a special type of person to do that," Mr Gee said. "It's one of those services that until people need it, they don't appreciate it." He said, across Australia, Lifeline's 13 11 14 support line is dialled every 30 seconds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/3ac7459b-4e66-4c36-9786-27bccd476bc1.jpg/r0_216_4032_2494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg