COMMENT
Letter | Hard to comprehend why people would steal plants from parks in Orange
Comment
I am finding it hard to understand why some people like stealing plants that are put in to beautify an area.
Mount Lindsay is a lovely place to go and sit and reflect on life and take in the beautiful surrounds.
It's very peaceful.
Don't do it folks, don't take the trees. Karma is going to be very busy in Orange.
Helen Merchant
HAVE YOUR SAY
