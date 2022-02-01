news, local-news, Harley Owners Group, Central West, Collin O'Shaugnessy

HARLEY-DAVIDSON is perhaps the most desirable brand of motorcycle across the globe, with the legacy label leading 56 per cent of the whole motorcycle market. Though, for its first group-riding event of the year, Central Western members of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) don't care which bike you own - they just want you to feel welcome. "Our meet and greet event is primarily geared toward those guys who are newer with riding, and wanting to get familiar with what it's like to ride as a group," CW HOG chapter's assistant director, Collin 'Col' O'Shaughnessy said. "It's exhilarating riding as a group, but it's not this pack mentality that it's so heavily associated with - you're sharing the joy with other people, which is no different to going to the movies with a bunch of mates to enjoy a shared experience together." Though HOG members host several rides throughout the year - with different lengths from day trips, to overnight stays and longer - the chapter's 'Meet and Greet' event kicks off each year by hosting a ride that's all about camaraderie, and a shared love of riding motorcycles. "As a chapter, we have rides that we do throughout the year to various places with different durations and rallies we go to, but we initially started the meet and greet event to help bring all lovers of motorcycles together," Mr O'Shaughnessy said. "The start of the year is a good time as well - people might have bought a new bike over Christmas time or they might've been on lots of solo rides in the past but not so much in a group setting - so it's more about having that opportunity to get familiar with riding in a group and meeting other people that are like-minded." Referred to as an "open ride", event-goers don't need to be in possession of a Harley-Davidson to ride along, they're simply welcome if they have a bike, a passion for riding, and the interest in riding as a collective. "We're always open to new members who want to join, but the equal flipside of it is that it's not a 'recruitment' and everyone's welcome - whether they have a Honda or a Kawasaki, Yamaha, Triumph, anything - we'll go about 100 kilometres for a ride as a group, make a short coffee stop somewhere and meet other people along for the ride," Mr O'Shaughnessy said. "It's very social with lots of partners that go along as well, so it's very open in terms of the who and what - and there's nothing 'macho' or 'gang-mentality' about it." Kicking off in Orange from 9am at Western Ranges Motorcycle (WRM) on Peisley Street, the WRM guys will put on a BBQ - which Mr O'Shaughnessy compared to the likes of a 'Bunnings sizzle' - to welcome riders and shop-goers this Saturday. "We support our local shop [WRM] and they support the chapter in return, so we'll meet there where the guys have sponsored all the gear to get a good sizzle happening for riders - and anyone going down to the shop for the day - similar to what you'd see with a weekend Bunnings sizzle," he said. "We're there to share in the joy of motorcycles and for people who are genuinely interested in bike riding. We could have 30-odd guys turn up, in any sort of weather, and then we'll head out no later than 11am." With the CW HOG chapter and the WRM guys gearing up to put on a good BBQ this Saturday on February 5, it's got all the makings of a cracker event for interested riders. "It's not about the destination, it's about the journey and connecting along the way," Mr O'Shaughnessy added. "It'll be a journey of shared enthusiasm between likeminded people, so, we're really hoping to see a fair few interested to get the year off to a really great start."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/af45e816-3fe8-4cc5-ba5a-8ac0196d07e2.jpg/r0_20_1086_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg