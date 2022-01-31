coronavirus,

Three people remain in intensive care units across the Western NSW Local Health District battling COVID-19, while 24 others are in hospitals as the effects of the virus continue to impact the health system in regional NSW. Four people died with the virus over the weekend, three of those were in Dubbo, and across NSW a further 27 people died in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. None of those were in the western health district. Case numbers continue to remain steady for Orange, with another 84 positive PCR or RAT results confirmed in the latest report. Across the health district, there was 462 new cases. There was 98 in Dubbo and 92 in Bathurst, while Blayney picked up six new infections and there was 20 new cases picked up in Cabonne. NSW has recorded 13,026 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. The state recorded its deadliest pandemic day on Sunday, when 52 lives were lost. It was the deadliest weekend NSW has seen with 49 deaths recorded on Saturday. Of the new cases, 5664 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7362 came from PCR testing. There are 2779 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 185 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 2663 patients were being cared for with 182 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 39.4 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.2 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 38.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

