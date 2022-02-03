news, property, Ray White, James Taylor, House of the Week, 149 Margaret Street, Auction

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday February 3: 149 Margaret Street, Orange: Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 149 Margaret Street, Orange. Freshly renovated and within walking distance to Orange's vibrant CBD, this home is a bundle of fantastic features that would suit a range of buyers. From tradies and families, to first homeowners or those looking to downsize, this property will suit people from all walks of life. 149 Margaret Street is a four bedroom, two bathroom home that focuses on creature comforts and low maintenance. The bedrooms are all generous in size, with two offering built-in-robes, while the main bedroom offers the perfect parents escape with a gorgeous walk-in-robe and private ensuite. The home takes full advantage of fresh air, natural light and warmth, while the open plan design further adds to the flow of the home. You can enjoy year round comfort with ducted heating and cooling throughout the home, perfect for Orange's wide range of weather. The kitchen, dining and living area face north, taking full advantage of the sun during winter. For those who love to cook, the kitchen will be a dream come true with sweeping L-shaped benchtops providing plenty of preparation space, a stylish gas oven and cooktop to create your favourite meals, and an abundance of storage space available. The value add of two bathrooms is matched only by the convenience. The main bedroom can take advantage of their own private ensuite, leaving family or guests to have full use of the main bathroom which is modern, functional and comprises of a bath, separate shower, and single vanity which also has plenty of storage. Situated on an easy to care for, 771 square metre corner block, the home will allow any owner to to make full use of both the front and back yards. Create a wonderful green space or feature garden at the front, while the rear garden is perfect for kids and for entertaining. The small alfresco area could be easily extended without detracting from the wonderful yard available, Outside you will also find a large, double car garage complete with electric roller door and plenty of room for storage, while also providing access to the back yard. Set in a very desirable location with close proximity to schools, shops, parks and sporting fields, this exceptionally maintained and much-loved family home would be one that you would be proud to call home. Whether you choose to keep this impressive property all to yourself, or continue to leverage the home as an income-producing rental, 149 Margaret Street presents an amazing opportunity in the heart of Orange.

