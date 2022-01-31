news, local-news,

Orange businesses are set to benefit from a new support package announced by the NSW government to help them keep their doors open. The NSW government announced the package in the wake of the Omicron surge, with businesses of turnover between $75,000 and $50 million set to benefit. The package, which starts on February 1 includes a payment of up to $5000 per week (20 per cent of payroll) for businesses with turnover between $75,000 and $50 million that suffered a 40 per cent downturn in January and are projected to do the same in February. The Small Business Fees and Charges rebate program is also extended to $3000, and can include 50 per cent of the costs incurred to acquire RAT's for the workplace. As part of the package, commercial landlord relief is also extended until March 13. Business NSW Western NSW regional manager Vicki Seccombe welcomed the support. "Business has been crying out for support because of the dramatic impacts that Omicron has had on their operations, especially in what many hoped would be their busiest time," she said. "The government has done a great job in designing a package that will help a wide variety of business owners who've suffered a downturn in their operations through no fault of their own, and now what's important is that the money gets out the door and into the hands of those most in need. "Our most recent Business Conditions Survey published earlier this month found 40 per cent of NSW businesses had cashflow to last them for the next three months, so this relief will be widely embraced by our Western NSW business community." Ms Seccombe said it is crucial now for customers to have the confidence to return to businesses and do their shopping in a safe manner. "Western NSW businesses are doing the right thing in ensuring their staff are healthy before commencing shifts - together our local economy can roar back into life if we abide by the rules and return to our favourite businesses," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/a4a72309-5415-47b0-b741-63a6cf6a77a8.JPG/r2_285_5565_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg