Peter Schafer not in court for sentencing in Orange Local Court
A repeat driving offender has been convicted in Orange Local Court of driving with drugs in his system.
Peter William Schafer, 53, of Kurim Avenue, was not present for sentencing when he was fined $440 and his driver's licence was disqualified for six months.
- READ ALSO: Support package to keep business open
According to police, Schafer was driving along Spring Street at 10am on October, 18, when he was stopped.
On analysis he returned a positive reading for methylamphetamine and cannabis.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.centralwesterndaily.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
Comments
Discuss "Driver loses licence after being caught by drug test"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.