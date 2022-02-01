news, local-news,

A repeat driving offender has been convicted in Orange Local Court of driving with drugs in his system. Peter William Schafer, 53, of Kurim Avenue, was not present for sentencing when he was fined $440 and his driver's licence was disqualified for six months. According to police, Schafer was driving along Spring Street at 10am on October, 18, when he was stopped. On analysis he returned a positive reading for methylamphetamine and cannabis.

