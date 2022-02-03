news, property, reality reno, mitch and mark, home renovation, home styling

How many countries around the world do you think are green with envy of the way we, here in most parts of Australia, are able to enjoy outdoor living and entertaining pretty much all year long - let's say lots of them. We spoke recently about deck maintenance and the importance of it from a practical and aesthetic perspective, so let's go a step further now and talk outdoor styling and furnishings. Given that we have this gift of incredible weather for outdoor living, we should pay just as much attention to this aspect of our home as we do to the interiors. We do the vast majority of our entertaining on our terrace, and even when it's just the two of us, we really love being outside. In summer it's a given but when it cools down, rather than heading inside we crank up the outdoor heating or have a throw handy and we're good to go. We all spend so much time outside enjoying our decks, terraces or patios, so it makes sense to spend up big on furnishings and styling pieces. We'd even go as far as saying our outdoor entertaining spaces could be the most important socialising room/space in our homes. After all, in Australia we have perfected the 'outdoor room'. During the home styling work we do with clients, we realised it is mostly related to indoor living areas, bedrooms and even bathrooms. Bathrooms are interesting as so much consideration goes into the towels as a style choice. Yet when it comes to the pool area, a space on show for entertaining, the towels are there merely for drying purposes, however the right look can add to the overall feel of the space. When it comes to furnishing and styling the rooms inside our home, we all commonly give it a lot of thought, whether we engage a stylist or not we are planning, scoping and weighing up all the choices available. We get to know what's on offer, become aware of the trends or the options available in our own styles regardless of trends. When we are furnishing the rooms inside the house, we work towards establishing our desired look and then adjust according to our budgets. The most used room in your house (or outside of it) deserves at least the same consideration and research. With outdoor spaces, statistically a lot of thought and often a lot of the budget goes into the BBQ, smoker, pizza oven or the likes. Whether we like to admit it or not, this is often the blokes domain and a source of prowess. The outdoor living space styling and furnishings are often left to last, when the budget is depleted and enthusiasm has diminished. At this point it is common for people to head to the garden section of the hardware store or even a discount supermarket to hunt for outdoor furnishings. It's often a way to fill the space until the funds allow an upgrade, but we often get used to this temporary fix and it just stays. There is nothing wrong with going for a bargain option for furnishing any room, but we're suggesting you treat your prized outdoor living space with the consideration it deserves. Invest in the 'outdoor room' as it will get so much use. Do all your research and put in the effort and we are sure you will love what's available and the potential enhanced outdoor living on offer.

