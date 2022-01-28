sport, local-sport,

The decision to alter the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition format mid-way through the season has divided opinion. With teams being affected by the rise on COVID cases across the region - whether directly or through isolation - there was a looming threat that clubs would struggle to manage team line-ups throughout their grades over a two-week stretch. This resulted in the decision to play out the rest of the season as a one-day format only, including finals. Orange City captain Brett Causer said his "gut sank" when he heard the news. "It doesn't suit us at all," he said. "I guess it really brings all the other clubs back into consideration, especially those ones that aren't generally great at two day cricket. "It makes our job a little bit harder, so I guess what we have to do now is pretty simple; we have to start winning again for starters and we might have to have a bit of a tweak of our batting order." They will have some help however, after it was revealed two players from last year's grand final winning side - Brad Johnson and Joey Kay - would return for the rest of the season. Matt Corben and his ladder-leading Cavaliers were already starting to build towards the two-day format when the news came out. But he is confident they can still get the job done. "The boys I've got in my team and in my squad, they're just as capable in one day cricket as they are in two day cricket," he said. "Our skill set works across both formats." CYMS have struggled this year and currently sit at the bottom of the table after losing to Centennials Bulls last week. Skipper Hugh Le Lievre doesn't think the format change will have a huge impact on their side. "With our young team it would have been nice for them to experience the ebbs and flows of two day cricket for their development," he said. "With huge numbers we have already had unavailable for selection due to COVID it probably was a common sense decision from the committee to keep the season flowing. At the end of the day we're just keen to still be playing cricket and are grateful for the opportunity." If the season were to finish right now, Ed Dodds' Centrals would be on the outside looking in. But because of the change, he believes it tightens the gap between those at the top and the rest of the league. "We weren't too bad at two-dayers, we won our only one of the year," he said with a smile. "It's good for finals because everyone's got the energy and the hype around the finals. In a one day game anyone can win. Usually the favourite wins that two-day game, but with that shorter format, one person scores an 80 and it's game on."

