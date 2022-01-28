sport, local-sport,

Experienced racer Nick North for the swim and cycle, gun runner Max Martinez for the rest. Together they blitzed the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's annual Australia Day event and while being part of a team meant they weren't included in the Central West Inter-Club points tally, that certainly did not take away from their enjoyment. It took them just 44 minutes, 17 seconds to cover the 2.5 kilometre run, 200 metres swim, 16km cycle, 200m swim, 2.5km run grand prix style course. In comparison when North, a three-time winner of the men's Australia Day event, crossed the line first in 2017 his time was 50:08. North completed the swim and cycle legs on Wednesday while Martinez ran hard to begin and then bring it home. "I was probably going to do it individually, but then I thought I'm not that fit and I know Max is flying. I wanted to go easy and I had this guy to pick up the slack - he was flying, so I was glad I had him," North said. "We've been running parkruns for a couple of years, I had him for awhile, but now he's just surpassed me, I just watch him run off in the distance now. It's been good to see him progress. "I've won three and lost two on Australia Day, so I'm happy to win a teams one this year." Orange sent over a larger contingent of athletes than it did for the previous Mudgee event and it showed at the end. Molly Dean was best of the Orange women in the long course, finishing in fifth place, just ahead of fellow city members Amy Robinson (eighth) and Sophie Martin (10th). For the men, it was Simon Lun (eighth) and Will Robinson (ninth) who were the best of the bunch. Orange Cycle and Triathlon Club president Steve Martin was pleased with the turnout. "We've got a good, young group who are representing us well. In particular a bunch of good, young girls," he said. "Triathlon has been knocked around a little bit with COVID with events being cancelled. "Our membership numbers are down a bit and some of the other clubs are going stronger this year than they have previously so it's going to be much closer at the end than it normally is historically but that's a good thing." Competitors tackled a 2.5 kilometre run, followed by a 200 metres swim and 16km cycle, before heading back into the pool for another 200m swim. The final leg was a 2.5km run. The short course race, which concluded after the cycle leg, was taken out by Australian Paralympic cyclist and recently crowned Australian Road Race champion David Nicholas. While it was his maiden triathlon, his cycling background served him well. Bathurst's Emily Bennett was the first female finisher in the long course. In the long course event Jack Reen the first individual to finish. The female victory belonged to Hollee Simons. The next inter-club event will be hosted by Orange and take place on February 13.

