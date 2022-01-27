coronavirus,

ORANGE recorded another 114 COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Wednesday with the Western NSW Local Health District reporting 439 positive PCR tests and 245 positive rapid antigen results for the same period. There are 23 people hospitalised with the virus in the LHD, which represents a drop in two on the previous day's reporting period, however an extra person is now in an ICU, taking the total to four. WNSWLHD is reminding people there may be some cases where people have reported multiple positive RAT results or also may have had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period meaning results could have been duplicated. It's the second day in a row Orange has recorded a figure over 100 with Tuesday's number of 103 representing a big jump on the previous day's 15 cases. There were 46 identified in Orange on January 24 Bathurst recorded 127 cases to 8pm on Wednesday night while Blayney had 16 and Cabonne 17. NSW recorded 17,316 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the same reporting period. This is the third day in a row the state has lost 29 lives in a 24 hour period. Of the new cases, 7382 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 9934 came from PCR testing. Across the state there are 2722 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 181 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2794 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are up six on yesterday when 175 were in ICU. Statewide, 93.9 per cent of people over 16 are full vaccinated with 36. per cent also having had a booster. In the 12 to 15 age group, 78.4 per cent are fully vacinated. In the 5 to 11 years age group 33.1 have had one dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/4cea1c92-df4f-4e98-8719-ec087a4033ff.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg