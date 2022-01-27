sport, local-sport,

Cam Rasmussen is in line for a busy week. First he was named Nashdale's young citizen of the year at the Australia Day award ceremonies, then Saturday he will be lining up for Centrals in what is a huge clash for the red and blacks. "I'm appreciative to the whole Nashdale and Borenore community," he said. "I've lived there for just over ten years now and it's an absolutely amazing community and I love being there every single day." But before that cross-city match against Cavaliers, Centrals will look to keep ORC from advancing through to the next round of the Royal Hotel Cup when the two sides meet at Wade Park on Friday night. Although Centrals can no longer finish top two in their group, they aren't about to gift the boys from Oberon anything easy. "Unfortunately we've had a few drawn games due to the weather which has been a real pain," he said. "I wouldn't say it's unfair to the team, it just is what it is and you have to play it by that and take advantage of every game possible. You can't rely on the last game, you have to take advantage of those first games as well." The lone Royal Hotel Cup game that Centrals have got on the field for was earlier this month, in a loss to the high-flying Cavaliers. For Friday's opponents, a win far from guarantees they will progress through to the semi-final. ORC would need to beat Centrals by a wide margin and for Bathurst City to squeak home against Cavs. That would see all three team finish on equal points, with second place to then be determined by run rate. But Rasmussen just hopes Friday's game can spark some life into their Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition form. "Especially with the whole T20 side where you've got the two fielders out in the powerplay, for a batting team, the main thing for our top four batsmen will be to take advantage of that new ball and those fielders," he added. "The main thing with our batting side, as Ed Dodds said at the start of the season, aggressiveness is key. We've lacked that a little in the season so going forward we want to show that intent."

