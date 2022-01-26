news, local-news,

PROGRAMS to educate not just its own customers, but the broader banking community on fraud, financial fitness and technology earned the Orange Credit Union the Business Philanthropy award at Wednesday's Australia Day proceedings. CEO Andrew de Graaff said after a challenging two years for its customers, it was nice to be recognised for what he considered the day-to-day service offered at the Orange Credit Union. During the past two years, the OCU, a not-for-profit founded in 1964, has run a series of seminars and programs to assist clients to protect their accounts. "Scam emails, scam SMS txts, aggressive phone calls [posing to be] from the ATO or the Federal Police - it was just scaring people into divulging their information and some people were getting scammed by significant amounts of money which is a horrible thing for people to experience, especially when you're isolated in lockdown," Mr de Graaff said. "We wanted to help people and let them know this is something you can avoid." Mr de Graaff said a large portion of OCR customers were vulnerable. "They just need that help and that support and we've always tried to extend that support to them," he said adding the service was available to everyone in the community. Community radio station One Central West 88FM was awarded Community Group of the Year for its work covering the arts, food and wine, sport and events in Orange as well as playing a variety of music styles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/8003c2d2-13be-4c27-9cd7-736e9f2883fb.JPG/r3_148_5566_3291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg