A LIFE of bringing joy to others has earned former nurse Audrey Ferris the honour of Orange's Australia Day Citizen of the Year. A founding member of the Orange Social Dance Group, which began 37 years ago, Mrs Ferris was on Wednesday announced Citizen of the Year from a list of five nominees at the Australia Day celebrations in Cook Park. "I'm very thrilled, I don't know what to say really," she said. "I love doing it and I've been happy doing it so I can't understand why someone would nominate me," a humbled Mrs Ferris said. The Orange Social Dance Group offers classes to beginners through to more experienced hoofers in ballroom to new vogue styles and is just one string in Mrs Ferris' bow. She has also been involved in the Delta Dogs program that takes dogs into various institutions, including aged care homes, volunteers at Wontama Aged Care and the Orange City Council Library delivering books to residents. Mrs Ferris has also produced audio books for Vision Australia and is a member of the Orange Stamp and Coin Club and the Orange Scrabble Club. At the moment, Mrs Ferris is secretary of the Orange Social Dance Group but has filled the roll of president "about six times". "It's a wonderful way to exercise, because you can do exercise doing something that you really enjoy, and then of course there's the social aspect as well, you get to meet people, lots of nice people. The group caters for all ages but mainly attracts the older generations and Mrs Ferris agrees it was important to get those people moving. "The exercise is very important," she said adding she initially had no background in dance when she formed the group with Peter Fuller in 1985. Highly commended for the citizen of the year was Glenn Atkinson, with his 'Push from the Bush' raising over $200,000 for the purchase of equipment for the neonatal units at the Royal Hospital for Women in Sydney and Orange. Mr Atkinson initially set out to raise $65,000 by walking the 300km from Orange to Sydney with the idea of giving back to the hospitals that had helped his twin girls, born prematurely in December 2020, to survive. Also nominated for the citizen of the year were Ann-Maree Coyte, Janelle Gibson and Dr Sumitha Gounden. Ann-Maree Coyte has served the community during the last 30 years in community radio and supported the RSPCA and Blossoms Rescue. Janelle Gibson, who was also nominated in 2021, volunteers at Ronald McDonald House in Orange, the Hospital Auxiliary cafe and is treasurer of the City of Orange Eisteddfod. Dr Sumitha Gounden is the head of department at the medical rehabilitation unit at Orange Hospital and was nominated for pioneering an outreach program to provide rehabilitation services to smaller health services. Although unable to attend Wednesday's ceremony, Orange Mayor Jason Hamling congratulated Mrs Ferris and the other nominees. "They join a long list of unsung heroes who have gone the extra mile and given up their time for the good of others," Cr Hamling said. "I'm pleased their contribution to Orange is being celebrated this Australia Day. Their commitment and dedication have made a significant, positive difference to other people's lives and they deserve to be acknowledged." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

