coronavirus,

There's two people battling COVID-19 in intensive care units across the Western NSW Local Health District. The new figures released by NSW Health to 8pm on Tuesday show the small but significant rise in ICU numbers for the western health district. There's also 25 people in hospital with the virus - that includes the two in ICU. The latest report is also the first to include Rapid Antigen Tests in the totals for new cases across the district. There were 438 positive PCR tests in the Western NSWLHD to 8pm on Tuesday, as well as 233 positive RAT results. The health district says, however, there's a chance of duplication out of those results with some people submitting multiple RAT results or taking a PCR test in the same reporting window. Going off the numbers above, Dubbo accounted for a combined total of 135 of those positive results, while 103 were in Orange - a stark jump from 15 the day before. Bathurst recorded 75 while there was 30 in Cabonne and 11 in Blayney. The health district is only releasing the figures for Local Government Areas. Across NSW, the state has recorded 21,030 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 8112 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 12,918 came from PCR testing. There are 2794 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 175 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2943 patients were being cared for with 183 in ICU. NSW Health says 7416 of the positive RAT results were from tests taken in the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 35.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.8 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 31 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/ad19303a-4500-43f8-b7d6-9a454f95e9ed.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg