news, local-news,

A much smaller crowd than usual gathered to celebrate Australia Day at Cook Park on Wednesday morning. Despite the lower-than-usual attendance a small crowd still gathered to welcome the 11 new Australian citizens at the citizenship ceremony and for the Orange citizens of the year awards. Australia Day Community Committee chairman Matthew Chisholm said he believed a combination of wariness surrounding the COVID-19 and the overcast weather were responsible for the below average attendance. However, he said the event still went well for the families and residents who did attend. "It's been a great day," Mr Chisholm said. "I think the greatest part of the day is the recognition of the Citizen of the Year and the people who are nominated and the people who become citizens." As well as crowd numbers being down, Mr Chisholm said there were also fewer nominations this year, particularly with community services and community events due to the interruption of COVID. "Normally we have community event of the year and local legend but that didn't occur because of COVID," he said. An emergency services display was also cancelled due to the pandemic. In addition to the awards presentation and ceremonies there was also a range of family-friendly activities. This year's celebration included a scouts' climbing wall, a merry-go-round and three jumping castles. There were also food stalls, a dance performance and music from City of Orange Brass Band. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/e6210586-fbf5-4e67-83b8-e84d62eab7f5.JPG/r0_106_5568_3252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg