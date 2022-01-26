news, local-news,

Orange Australia Day ambassador Kumar Pereira discussed diversity and this year's Australia Day theme 'Reflect, Respect, Celebrate, We are all Part of the story', during his address on Wednesday. "Australia is a very diverse country both in its people as well as geography," Mr Pereira said. "A couple of years ago I was in Fairfield at the celebrations," he said, "I was amazed at the diversity of the people, the country, there was 140 languages that were spoken there and it made me realise that we do have such a diverse community in Australia. "It's a fabulous land to be in, I think from the traditional owners of the country with such a historic and ancient culture to what it is today, it is a wonderful place to live in." Mr Pereira was born in Sri Lanka and is best known for being a contestant in series three of MasterChef Australia in 2011 where he made it to the top 12. In 2012 he was in MasterChef All Stars, which involved selected contestants from the three previous years. However, he has also released a cook book and worked in graphic design. Mr Pereira said in a small way he and his family have contributed to the diversity of Australia, which he says helps make the country what it is. "I think it's really important that we respect not just the people but the land itself, for too long people have taken the land for granted and plundered it away," he said. "We need to leave the land in a better place for our children and their children and that is my wish for the country. I think it's a really important thing that we look after this lovely land." This is the second time Mr Pereira has been an Australia Day ambassador in the region and he said he has visited Orange more than 10 times with his wife Sally. "I was here last year as well, I was ambassador at Blayney and I decided to come here as well. I love the place," Mr Pereira said. "Orange is a fabulous place, it's made its name for industry, food and wine, and hospitality. I've visited here many times. Mr Pereira arrived in Australia in 1988 and lives and works in Sydney with Sally and their sons Robert and James. Before coming to Australia he studied typographic design at the London College of Printing. After working in London he lived in Hong Kong for 18 years where he worked with studios and agencies and also taught graphic design at the Hong Kong Polytechnic. In 1983 he started his own design consultancy business specialising in corporate graphics. He has also created designs for a range of publications. However, he said he has always had an interest in food and featured on ABC radio Gifted Gourmet and had recopies included in publications. His book Kumar's Family Cookbook was published in 2013 and he continues to cook, write and illustrate and look after his vegetable patches. In 2014 he published a set of six illustrated cards of fruit, vegetables and flowers that included a simple recipe suggestion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/b9daa8bb-ef00-4a61-b692-2dd7636008b4.JPG/r0_169_5568_3315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg