Jazzael Kind was announced as the Young Citizen of the Year in her absence at the Orange Australia Day awards ceremony. She was described as a role model for young people in Orange, especially Indigenous youth. Jazzael was nominated for her involvement in the Youth Action Council as well as the Dyiraamalang dance group. She was also recently been selected for a state netball team. There were also two highly commended awards given in the category to Samuel Rodwell, who was recognised for raising awareness of the Mount Canobolas bushfire through his documentary Inferno, and Claire Finlay, who was recognised for organising community events for young people, her role with the Youth Action Council and mentoring of others. Mr Rodwell, 24, was the only award winner from the category who was able to attend the ceremony. He said the recognition for what was three years of work meant a lot to him. He was 21 when he was granted access to document the firefighters in action and captured 30 hours of footage as they battled to protect 156 during the destructive Mount Canobolas fire in 2018. Inferno was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in France and his footage was also used in an Australian television drama titled Fires. The Young Citizen of the Year Award recognises individuals aged under 25 who have achieved something extraordinary, is an inspirational role model to others or who has made a sustained outstanding contribution to the local community. As well as other nominees, the Youth of the Month awards by Orange City Council is also automatically nominated for the Young Citizen of the Year Award. The 2022 award nominees also included Keegan Jones for helping other children and teenagers at the Orange Youth Hub learn how to play ping pong and for his patience and manners towards staff and participants. Charles Thorley was also nominated for his involvement with Orange Youth Hub for the past two years, as was Kyle Smith, who has volunteered his time at the hub to volunteer with day-to-day programs. Kirra Moir was another Orange Youth Hub participant who was nominated, namely for her involvement in the music programs. Ty Nean was selected for working two jobs to support his family and being a good role model at the youth hub, as well as his athletic involvement as captain of his basketball team, school sports, and representing Orange in the basketball nations of origin. Chelsea Finley is the youngest member of the Youth Action Council but has been described as one of the most proactive. She recently participated in the Premier sporting challenge and the first repatriation ceremony in Orange. Brandy McDonald has participated in the Orange Youth Hub repair and ride bike program and another of the hub's participants, Alicia Moir helped engage in extracurricular activities such as board games, pool competitions and in the NSW police mixed touch football team. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/0350b50e-000b-40c5-b9f8-e30745cf739a.JPG/r0_497_5568_3643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg