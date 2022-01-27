news, local-news,

AFTER the success of its Australian Day ride to Stuart Town on Wednesday, which was sold out, the Lachlan Valley Railway is offering another opportunity for a ride down memory lane. On Valentine's Day, February 14, the LVR will run an evening train from Orange to Bathurst for couples keen to enjoy a bit of old school rail romance. Ticketholders will travel in style in one of the LVR's heritage 1940's passenger cars where they will be served a complimentary glass of See Saw's Winery's organic prosecco on departure. Additional glasses or bottles will be available on board for purchase. On arrival at Bathurst patrons can visit the Bathurst Rail Museum and wander the exhibitions and facilities which will be opened just for the tour. There will also be a cash bar open at the museum. A grazing platter will also feature from Josie's Platters in Bathurst. For more information on this COVID-safe event, go to the Lachlan Valley Railway website. Tickets can also be booked online.

