back to school, top 10 tips, advice, learning, education

With a new schooling year upon us, it's time to establish new routines as children return to classes or start school for the first time. Each state's education department offers advice about taking the stress out of returning to school. The sites are a great resource with a wealth of information on everything from COVID concerns to healthy lunch packing. Here are the top 10 tips to help you and your children settle into a new year of learning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/EPJMFvETpvLvtfsQ9ZEeUX/c613bd66-bf27-4a97-b915-effd9d7b688a.jpg/r0_239_4500_2781_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Top 10 back to school tips

SIP AND CRUNCH: Nutritious lunches and snacks are important for supporting your child's learning. Photo: Shutterstock With a new schooling year upon us, it's time to establish new routines as children return to classes or start school for the first time.

Each state's education department offers advice about taking the stress out of returning to school. The sites are a great resource with a wealth of information on everything from COVID concerns to healthy lunch packing.

Here are the top 10 tips to help you and your children settle into a new year of learning. Involve your children as much as possible in school preparation to encourage and grow their independence and confidence. Lorraine Hayward, working mother of three Ensure school and sports uniforms, as well as shoes still fit in case your children have had a growth spurt over the holidays. If they are starting a new school or high school, find out what clothing is required. Check your child has all the equipment they need - from pens and pencils to any electronic goods. Check the school timetable with your child or encourage them to do this themselves if old enough. Make sure bags are ready with lunchboxes and drink bottles. Plan nutritious lunches. There are lots of ideas to be found online. The freezer is your friend. Foster positive conversations. Let your child know their teachers, friends and school staff are looking forward to seeing them. For nervous children, let them know this is a normal response and that trusted adults support them. Remind your child that everyone at their school is working hard to make sure people are safe and those who are unwell will stay home. Browse the school's website, social media and newsletters to ensure you are updated with any new procedures or policies. Allow for more time than usual on the first day back, so there is no panicked rush to get ready. It might be nice to take your child to school if you don't usually do this. Routines help provide certainty and increased feelings of security, so look to re-establish these when planning to return to school. After-school routines to review the day's events and complete homework are also important. Provide opportunities for your child to play and relax at the end of the day. Returning to school can be a big deal, especially after lockdown. Remember your school is there to help - contact them with any concerns or issues you might have. SHARE