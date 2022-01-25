news, local-news,

Orange Police were manning the intersection of Anson and Summer Streets on Tuesday afternoon after a tw-car accident on the busy corner. A small hatchback from Domino's Pizza was involved in the accident with police highway patrol and general duties officers attending the scene along with a unit from the Orange Fire Station. Three ambulances were despatch after receiving multiple calls however only one remained on scene with paramedics treating a woman in her late teens. The woman was able to get herself out of the vehicle and was assessed on scene by paramedics but did not need to be transported to Orange Hospital. Traffic lanes remained opened, with the exception of vehicles heading north on Anson Street, but were controlled by officers who also directed pedestrians around the scene. The accident happened at about 1.15 on Tuesday afternoon.

