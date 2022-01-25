sport, local-sport,

There was more to Orange and District Cricket Association's second grade weekend than just Edwin Appadurai's heroics for Cavaliers. Orange City bounced back from a tough loss the week prior to take home victory against the Kinross first XI. City batted first and it was tough going early on as they fell to 4-34. But a cool, calm and collected middle-order from Michael Evans (36) guided then to 8-98 at the conclusion of the 45 overs. Henry Forsyth was best of the bowlers with 3-16. Things fell apart very quickly for the students and despite a valiant effort by David Hunter (25 not out), they were bowled out for 83. Paul Flintcroft (3-18) and Rodney Streater (3-18) were the best of the City bowlers. Spring Hill got a much-needed 35-run win over Centrals. Mitch Harvey (42 off 44) was the best with the bat for Spring Hill as they were bowled out for 105. Kaiden Cole picked up 3-16 for the red and blacks. In the chase, Centrals never really got going and were bowled out for just 70. Harvey (4-32) and Max Richards (4-18) were best with the ball. Gladstone beat Kinross second XI by nine wickets. The students finished their innings at 5-142 thanks to 52 not out from Rohan Wilson, but were outdone by Gladstone's Steve Nean who finished 75 not out in the win. It's tight at the top of the ODCA third grade competition. Centrals Black got the six-wicket win over Orange City which propelled them to the top of the standings, while City now sit fourth. City batted first and got off to a good start thanks to Hayden Griffith (28) and Matthew Fyfe (39). A collapse towards the back end of the innings saw them eventually bowled out for 121 in the 32nd over. Best of the Centrals bowlers were Roshan Eiseman (3-20) and Barney Davis (4-23). In reply, Will Richard (58) played a crucial roll as Centrals won by six wickets. In the other game, CYMS beat Centrals Red by 61 runs. Batting first, Rayne Canhan smashed 62 for CYMS while Stephen Wotton (29) also provided good support on their way to 7-184. In reply it was number nine Anthony Salmon (33) who salvaged the innings but they were eventually bowled out for 123. Wickets were spread out with Luke Van Der Westhuis, Shehan Fernando and George Eleftheriou taking two scalps each. The grand final matchup is locked in for the ODCA Centenary Cup T20 competition. Cavaliers will take on Orange City at Max Stewart Park on Saturday at 1pm, after the former secured an eight-wicket win over CYMS on the weekend. It was the green and golds who batted first and put together a more than decent first innings total of 9-87. This was largely thanks to Chirag Desai (25) and Jack Rodwell (21). Chayse King was the standout with the ball, finishing with 4-9 from 3.5 overs. But Cavs made light work in reply, with Luka Smith and Darcy Harris each finishing 25 not out to guide their side home. The other game scheduled for the day between Cavs and City was abandoned. Cavs beat out City on net run rate to finish top of the ladder. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/f8635e55-24b3-48dd-bffe-f87cf5ec6340.JPG/r1994_520_5564_2537_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg