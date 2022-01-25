news, local-news,

THE learning curve is expected to take a sharp turn upwards but Orange Hospital is gaining a reputation as one of the best places to tackle the hike. The regional health campus on Tuesday welcomed 19 junior doctors beginning a two-year internship which will be guided by Orange Hospital's director of prevocational education Dr Budhima Nanayakkava and senior clinicians. Dr Nanayakkava agreed it can feel like being thrown in at the deep end for the newcomers, but he felt there was more support available at a rural hospital than could be offered at a major metropolitan health service and that was one of the big advantages doing an internship in Orange could offer. "I think we offer a lot more support and a lot more one-on-one opportunities for mentorship," he said. "Internship is very daunting, you're thrown in the deep end and you have to paddle but there's a lot of support structures here that are available for them which I think is unique to what we can offer. "The great thing is a lot of the senior medical workforce are very happy to be contacted any time .In the city, as an intern, you're never able to contact a consultant or specialist or directly but here, in terms of residents, they can contact me anytime and other senior colleagues if required. "We work as a community." The 19 junior medicos were selected for the Orange program from over 200 applicants and as part of their training will do five rotations in medical, emergency and surgical departments. "It is one of the biggest cohorts we've had and I think historically, with 38 junior doctors in total, this is probably the largest cohort Orange has had," Dr Nanayakkava said. "They do come from a variety of backgrounds, some have been radiographers in the past, others from different allied health professions and others simply through university. "Essentially they start at the same level and then have their own different trajectories throughout the training program." Annelise Corey grew up in Orange and said Orange was her first choice after completing the first eight years of her training. "Everyone's been welcoming, people seem like they're really keen to train us, help us, look after us and also keep us here as well," she said adding she planned to stay in a rural area when her training was completed. "I love living in this country on Wiradjuri land. In terms of medicine, I love science, I love being able to talk to people so putting those too together is what I love about medicine." Dr Nanayakkava has been Orange Hospital's director of prevocational education for a year and finds the role rewarding. "It's very rewarding, that's the best aspect of it," he said. "It's very different to my role as a clinical respiratory and sleep specialist. I have a particular interest in medical education and it's really nice to oversee their training and watch these guys develop, as we all have done." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/d9cb54a5-ed3b-402f-b8d8-9ff164fd1119.JPG/r2_285_5565_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg