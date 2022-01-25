news, local-news,

He won't be able to attend due to being in isolation, but Orange Mayor Jason Hamling has urged residents to get down to Cook Park and reflect on both the "highs and lows" of our nation's history. Cook Park will again be the centrepoint for the city's Australia Day festivities, with annual picnic in the park scheduled to start with a free community breakfast at 8am for the first 600 people. Cr Hamling, who was struck down with COVID-19 last week and said he's "recovering slowly from what seems to be a pretty severe dose" of the virus, says it's important we "respect all our stories and celebrate our diverse community". "Australian stories go back 60,000 years and there are new ones every day," Cr Hamling said. "Some of those new stories will start at the citizenship ceremony with brand-new citizens coming from Hong Kong, Lao, Pakistan, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, India and England. "Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 I can't be there in person but I encourage everyone to participate in this year's celebrations." Cr Tony Mileto will be standing in at Cook Park in place of the Mayor while the citizenship ceremony will be conducted by Orange City Council CEO David Waddell. The city's Australia Day ambassador is Kumar Pereira, who is remembered from MasterChef. The theme for Australia Day this year is reflect, respect, and celebrate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/096f43f5-86f9-41e8-a35a-6ad43d90e31c.jpg/r0_55_5568_3201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg