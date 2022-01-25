Timeline of events for Orange's party in the park at Cook Park, Australia Day, 2022
He won't be able to attend due to being in isolation, but Orange Mayor Jason Hamling has urged residents to get down to Cook Park and reflect on both the "highs and lows" of our nation's history.
Cook Park will again be the centrepoint for the city's Australia Day festivities, with annual picnic in the park scheduled to start with a free community breakfast at 8am for the first 600 people.
Cr Hamling, who was struck down with COVID-19 last week and said he's "recovering slowly from what seems to be a pretty severe dose" of the virus, says it's important we "respect all our stories and celebrate our diverse community".
"Australian stories go back 60,000 years and there are new ones every day," Cr Hamling said.
"Some of those new stories will start at the citizenship ceremony with brand-new citizens coming from Hong Kong, Lao, Pakistan, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, India and England.
"Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 I can't be there in person but I encourage everyone to participate in this year's celebrations."
Cr Tony Mileto will be standing in at Cook Park in place of the Mayor while the citizenship ceremony will be conducted by Orange City Council CEO David Waddell.
The city's Australia Day ambassador is Kumar Pereira, who is remembered from MasterChef.
The theme for Australia Day this year is reflect, respect, and celebrate.
TIMELINE OF EVENTS AT COOK PARK
8am-9.30am: Community Breakfast Barbecue
- Eggs, sausages, bacon, damper roll. Free for the first 600 entrants. Orange Canobolas Lions Club Catering.
8am: Activities Commence
- Merry-go-round, jumping castle, food, market stalls
8.30am: Performance by Canobolas Highland Pipe Band
8.50am: Performance by Orange Male Voice Choir
9am: Official Ceremony
- Reg Kidd, Master of Ceremonies
9am: Welcome to Country
- Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council
9am: Flag Raising Ceremony
- Conducted by 2nd Orange Scouts, 3rd Orange Scouts & Orange District Girl Guides
9am: Australian National Anthem
- Orange Male Voice Choir
9.30am: Welcome to Australia Day 2022
- Member for Calare Andrew Gee MP, Orange City Council representative, and Chair of the Australia Day Committee Matthew Chisholm
9.30am: Welcome to Australia Day Ambassador
- Introduction and presentation of commemorative pin.
9.30am: Official Address by Australia Day Ambassador
- Kumar Pereira "Reflect. Respect. Celebrate. We are all part of the story."
10am: Citizenship Ceremony
- Conducted by Orange City Council representative.
10.30am: Presentation of The NSW Local Citizen of The Year Awards
- Community Group of the Year
- Business Philanthropy
- Young Citizen of the Year
- Citizen of the Year
- Conducted by Mr Gee, Orange City Council representative, Chair of Australia Day Committee Mr Matthew Chisholm, and Australia Day Ambassador Mr Kumar Pereira
11.15am: Meet The Ambassador
- Kumar Pereira
11.30am: Dance performance and Best Dressed Competition
- Performance by East Orange Physical Culture Club and competition judged by Mr Pereira