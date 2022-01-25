news, local-news,

A provisional driver who crashed her car into a concrete bollard outside Waratah Sports Club while heavily intoxicated was given a custodial sentence when she faced Orange Local Court. Georgina Huggins, 20, of Kangaroobi Road, Kangaroobie, had a P2 licence when she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.203 at Orange Hospital following the crash. According to police, Huggins got into her car in the club car park about 12.25am on August 14, 2021, and started driving towards Telopea Way but crashed into a concrete divider at the car park exit. The impact moved the concrete divider about five metres and caused significant damage to the bonnet of Huggins' car, and caused her airbags to deploy and her windscreen to crack. When the police arrived they saw her on the ground being helped by club patrons and her car had been moved out of the way of other traffic. The police noticed she was well affected by alcohol and she was slipping in and out of consciousness and vomiting. She was also unable to open her eyes for a normal amount of time and required assistance to stand. She was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital where a blood test returned a high-range reading of 0.203. About 6.30pm on October 5, 2021, police visited Huggins' home to speak with her but she said she did not remember what happened between the time she arrived at the club and when she was at the hospital. Her P2 drivers licence was also suspended following the crash. Solicitor Mason Manwaring said the alcohol consumption was out of character for Huggins, she has completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program and it was her first offence. "This is not the behaviour that's normally characteristic of her," he said. Mr Manwaring accepted there would have to be a conviction for the offence but said Huggins faced a financial impost due to the damage to her vehicle and she had to rely on others to driver her into town for work at a real estate agency after her provisional driver's licence was suspended. Magistrate David Day questioned how she was able to become so intoxicated and said she was "an accident waiting to happen". "She simply should not have even thought about getting into her car," he said. "It's bizarre how she could think she was safe to drive." Mr Day said the offending had crossed the custodial threshold and a sentence of imprisonment should be imposed. He convicted her and placed her on a a seven-month community-based custodial sentence by way of an intensive correction order. He also disqualified her driver's licence for four months and placed her on a 24-month interlock order.

