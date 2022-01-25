comment,

Australia Day is a day to celebrate the fact we are one of the greatest places in the world to live - be it education, to work or to be able to express an opinion, yes a true democracy. Australia (as is most places in the world) is a rich mixture of first inhabitants and numerous other cultures who have chosen to make Australia their home. Many explorers and excellent navigators visited and, in the case of Captain Cook, mapped the coastline of much of Australia, noting he had nothing to do with the first European habitation. It is important to understand the time and place in history of exploration and the colonisation of countries. It had happened for centuries in many European Countries,we can not reverse what happened, but we can acknowledge it and work together to make what we are today even better! There is no other place I want to make home and I agree with an article I recently read that said "Australians still want to come together to celebrate Australia and its history and they understand that a National Day is a necessary component of a healthy and cohesive society". A lot of changes have occurred to recognise the importance of Australia's first nation people in many and varied ways with acknowledgements before nearly all public, school, political, social and sporting events we attend now. The school curricula has been changed to correct history and there are a number of days to recognise and celebrate our culture and history, including NAIDOC week, to name just one. Orange can be proud that it was a leader in seeing the Aboriginal flags on appropriate public buildings, in schools and elsewhere, and it has been very proactive in a number of others areas that many folk do not know or chose to ignore. We have so much to celebrate and there are far more things that unite us than divide us. Great news is that the Government has brought the copyright for the design of the Aboriginal flag that was the chosen design some 50 years ago. This is another example of positive action to recognise and compensate the original designer. This should have been done at the beginning and I acknowledge the generosity of the family who designed the flag some 50 years ago. Orange's main celebrations will once again be held in beautiful Cook Park commencing with a breakfast put on once again by the Lions Club. One of the highlights will be the citizenship ceremony where some 13 folk from a range of countries will become Australian citizens. This will be over 200 folk that have become 'Aussies' in the last 12 months alone (it has been my honour to do those ceremonies for a number of years) and, of course, our State and Federal members. The ceremony in the park on Australia Day is always a great occasion with Orange's Australia Day representative and a large appreciative crowd. I had the honour of being Australia Day ambassador for Nyngan some years ago and it still remains one of the greatest honours I have had. There will be a range of activities and displays with something for everyone so I look forward to seeing you there. This year is 234 years since the First Fleet arrived at Sydney Cove (and remember the large majority) were being displaced from their homeland and families, mostly forever and went onto add to Australia's history, heritage, culture and incredible multiculturalism. It is also two years on January 25 that the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Australia. It has been a terrible two years for everyone, but by working together we will see a return to some normality, hopefully in the very near future. We have so much to celebrate and Australia Day gives us that opportunity to show that there is far more that unites us than divides us. Let's all congratulate the people and groups that are recognised today in the park for their contribution to Orange in a variety of ways. Australia Day - enjoy it and count our blessings.

