news, local-news,

UGL Regional Linx's commitment to spend locally where possible has led to it forming a number of partnerships in Orange and the central west from big business to smaller one-man operations. Infrastructure and maintenance manager Mitch Scealy said the company had pushed for its fleet vehicles to be bought regionally through Orix, which normally sourced vehicles from Sydney and the east coast, with West Orange Motors supplying 38 Toyota Hilux utilities and five Hino 500 trucks. "We asked the question, why can't we get them out west? And it was not a problem. On a lot of the occasions it was actually cheaper," Mr Scealy said. Those units will then be made fit-for-purpose with Orange's Almighty Industries, several with up to $150,000 of railway adaption gear fitted to them. All up the company has sourced 59 units regionally, including three fork lifts. "We've got about 170 commercial agreements with business out west, that range from ballast quarries that supply rock materials to the railways, that includes MAAS group, from Dubbo. "We also have the property management services like cleaners, electricians, mechanics, just looking after a depot facilities. "Where ever we can, we spend regionally," he said adding UGLRL also strived to use indigenous firms like Outback Global." On the other side of the coin are smaller operations like Orange graphic design firm Road Trip, which is converting the branding on documentation and Bathurst's Shane's Signs which has badged vehicles and signposted depots. As part of its pledge to link with indigenous communities, UGLRL is also working with the Clontarf Foundation to provide apprenticeships to help address a skills shortage, particularly for signal electricians. "There is a shortage of sparkies and it is an important skill for us, and we've got opportunities at the moment," he added. "Fully qualified sparkies, it's about a four year TAFE course just to get your electrical licence let alone understand railway signalling as well. "That's where we're teaming up with Clontarf to start these apprenticeship program. We're here for 10 years, we reap the benefits there halfway through the contract. It's really hard to get electricians off the street, most of them are quite comfortable where they are." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/da8c56e8-f332-4d2a-b124-e05508fe56b3.jpg/r0_130_538_434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg