news, local-news, HSC, Orange

THE RESILIENCE of HSC students over the past two years has provided evidence of great valour, which extends past securing remarkable scores in their final exams. The less-than-fun dancing act has had young people juggling with the separation between the modes of comfy home versus intense study, with the global crisis around them outside of anyone's control. "It was very difficult to study through a pandemic," OAGS' Adelaide Website said. "It definitely took a lot of self-discipline ... but it paid off in the end." While Orange Anglican Grammar School's Miss Website nailed her History subjects with marks in the 90s, Orange Christian School's Harry Grant - with the city's leading ATAR of 99.55 - referred to the changes of routine as "a nightmare" at times. "We did our trial exams from home, and it was a nightmare which was really hard," he said. "I was okay learning from home [during lockdown] - because I kind of have a self-motivation, so I didn't fall off the ball - but it's not as great obviously working from home, compared to what it is being at school ... so that was a bit of a challenge. "But I mean, we pulled through in the end, and had to persevere for an extra month with exams - doing our exams a bit later than everyone else usually does them - but we pulled through it all in the end." Kinross Wolaroi School's William Rawson and Meyhar Chawla talked about some of the fluctuating states of motivation; which are real issues when it comes to staying on track with studies. "There's less accountability as well," said William Rawson. "I mean students - if they wanted to - could just not send the work that they're not doing, but in school you can't get away with that." "Some people struggled more than others, because you just have to independently motivate yourself and that doesn't come easily to everyone," Miss Chawla said. Heidi Bell from Canobolas Rural Technology High School will move to Canberra next week to start business studies at university, while she also discussed how the lines between home and school were difficult when blurred over the HSC study period. "I think it's hard to focus at home," Miss Bell said. "It kind of knocks down the barrier between home and school, so it feels like 'all school' all of the time, and that was hard; so it was a lot better when we could go back, so you could have school and home separate again." Another student who busted into the 90s - for English Advanced, English Extension 1, Spanish Beginners and Ancient History subjects - Orange High School's Ellie Giger said that although she's usually "pretty independent" with studies, the transition between home and school also presented challenges for her as well. "I'm pretty independent with my studies, and I found most of it okay, but I did find separating studies from home really difficult at times" Miss Giger said. "But we went right into lockdown after [HSC] trials, which meant most of us took our break and relaxed, but then [lockdown] got extended for a week and then we went on another break ... so by the time we returned to school, it was a bit of a shock coming back to it." High school graduates will now venture off to continue to further their studies, undertake work or traineeships, take a gap year, or remain undecided a little longer. Though, they know one thing will stay the same among them; that the unified goal to get through the HSC in 2021, is a mission they can now say they've finally completed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/980a9409-b03c-42ed-a62f-faaf880492dc.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg