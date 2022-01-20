news, local-news,

An extra night has been added to this year's Canowindra International Balloon Challenge. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge is building on the success of its 2021 event to host an expanded festival from April 2 to April 10, 2022. "This is an event like no other, with mass balloon launches to entertain crowds throughout the day and the Cabonne Community Balloon Glow event, featuring market stalls, live music and a special choreographed balloon show," Mr Toole said. "Supporting big ticket events like this in regional NSW is what brings our economy into gear and back up to speed, and I can't wait to see the benefits this festival will bring for communities not only in the Central West but right across the region." Mr Toole said the economic benefits of the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge cannot be understated. "In 2021 this festival attracted nearly 8,000 people, which is a major feat for a small town of 2,000. Hosting events like this encourages visitors to stay and spend in local shops, bars and eateries," the deputy premier added. Canowindra International Balloon Challenge president Andrew Pull said the funding will ensure the festival can continue to cater to thousands of attendees and will encourage visitors to stay an extra night by helping to expand the event program. "Funding from the Regional Events Acceleration Fund has helped us secure an additional night of entertainment, complete with a multi-artist line up including a headline act," Mr Pull said. Funding for the additional entertainment is coming from the $40 million Regional Events Acceleration Fund which is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/633ed31c-de34-4a9f-ae31-1d5852716e0b.jpg/r1_75_1472_906_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg